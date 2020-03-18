Is There A Value in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) And American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

The shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on December 31, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wave Life Sciences Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Buy the WVE stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on April 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Stifel was of a view that WVE is Buy in its latest report on August 07, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that WVE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.42.

The shares of the company added by 52.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.76 while ending the day at $12.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -55.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. WVE had ended its last session trading at $8.05. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 WVE 52-week low price stands at $6.61 while its 52-week high price is $47.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.65 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wave Life Sciences Ltd. generated 147.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.58%. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has the potential to record -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Standpoint Research published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is now rated as Buy. Citigroup also rated AIG as Initiated on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that AIG could surge by 60.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.30% to reach $56.87/share. It started the day trading at $24.03 and traded between $20.52 and $22.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIG’s 50-day SMA is 46.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.12. The stock has a high of $58.66 for the year while the low is $22.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.43%, as 23.28M WVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.67% of American International Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more AIG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -7,072,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 68,551,070 shares of AIG, with a total valuation of $2,890,113,111. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,863,355,466 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its American International Group Inc. shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,071,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -382,438 shares of American International Group Inc. which are valued at $1,647,271,473. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its American International Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 38,603,669 shares and is now valued at $1,627,530,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American International Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.