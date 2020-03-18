Is There A Value in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) And Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

The shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $80 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quidel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $60. Piper Jaffray was of a view that QDEL is Overweight in its latest report on September 19, 2017. William Blair thinks that QDEL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $85.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.75.

The shares of the company added by 26.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $74.66 while ending the day at $93.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -340.66% decline from the average session volume which is 281100.0 shares. QDEL had ended its last session trading at $74.20. Quidel Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 54.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.57, with a beta of 1.06. Quidel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 QDEL 52-week low price stands at $52.49 while its 52-week high price is $91.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quidel Corporation generated 52.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.64%. Quidel Corporation has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $220. CFRA also rated PODD as Initiated on December 10, 2019, with its price target of $163 suggesting that PODD could surge by 31.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $137.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.22% to reach $190.73/share. It started the day trading at $141.59 and traded between $124.61 and $130.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PODD’s 50-day SMA is 188.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 158.61. The stock has a high of $219.85 for the year while the low is $80.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.19%, as 3.69M QDEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.93% of Insulet Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 699.52, while the P/B ratio is 106.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 619.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PODD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 216,232 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,067,665 shares of PODD, with a total valuation of $1,722,584,320. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more PODD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,269,776,767 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Insulet Corporation shares by 3.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,519,344 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 167,412 shares of Insulet Corporation which are valued at $1,048,509,780. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Insulet Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 760,721 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,998,290 shares and is now valued at $759,555,151. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Insulet Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.