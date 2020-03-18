Is There A Value in Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) And PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

The shares of Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qorvo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Overweight the QRVO stock while also putting a $135 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Summit Insights Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Craig Hallum was of a view that QRVO is Buy in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Cowen thinks that QRVO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 30, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $123.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.53.

The shares of the company added by 12.98% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $70.83 while ending the day at $79.88. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -27.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. QRVO had ended its last session trading at $70.70. Qorvo Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.03, with a beta of 1.32. Qorvo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 QRVO 52-week low price stands at $58.52 while its 52-week high price is $122.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Qorvo Inc. generated 1.1 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.72%. Qorvo Inc. has the potential to record 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Piper Sandler also rated PBF as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that PBF could surge by 76.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.23% to reach $35.43/share. It started the day trading at $10.85 and traded between $8.24 and $8.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBF’s 50-day SMA is 25.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.26. The stock has a high of $35.15 for the year while the low is $10.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.37%, as 6.64M QRVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.89% of PBF Energy Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PBF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -42,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,927,710 shares of PBF, with a total valuation of $222,281,427. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PBF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,723,368 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,908,856 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,479 shares of PBF Energy Inc which are valued at $177,079,286. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 349,184 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,618,984 shares and is now valued at $148,199,052. Following these latest developments, around 18.80% of PBF Energy Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.