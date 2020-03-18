Is There A Value in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) And The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

The shares of Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noble Corporation plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that NE is Sell in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Goldman thinks that NE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 10 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.62.

The shares of the company added by 29.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.2697 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 5.3 million shares were traded which represents a -6.79% decline from the average session volume which is 4.96 million shares. NE had ended its last session trading at $0.26. Noble Corporation plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NE 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $3.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Noble Corporation plc generated 104.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.18%. Noble Corporation plc has the potential to record -1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.71% to reach $6.63/share. It started the day trading at $5.63 and traded between $4.93 and $5.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEET’s 50-day SMA is 5.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.46. The stock has a high of $7.00 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.77%, as 12.24M NE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.21% of The Meet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.16, while the P/B ratio is 1.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Luxor Capital Group LP bought more MEET shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP purchasing 2,963,555 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,995,899 shares of MEET, with a total valuation of $76,479,085. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more MEET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,709,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Meet Group Inc. shares by 3.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,631,606 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -186,319 shares of The Meet Group Inc. which are valued at $23,621,191. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its The Meet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 384,350 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,460,412 shares and is now valued at $17,648,101. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of The Meet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.