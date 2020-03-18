Is There A Value in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) And Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

The shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $51 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Fuel Gas Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 07, 2018, to Neutral the NFG stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2018. Sidoti was of a view that NFG is Neutral in its latest report on October 12, 2017. Jefferies thinks that NFG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $47.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.45.

The shares of the company added by 13.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $36.81 while ending the day at $41.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -191.37% decline from the average session volume which is 689030.0 shares. NFG had ended its last session trading at $36.57. National Fuel Gas Company currently has a market cap of $3.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NFG 52-week low price stands at $33.88 while its 52-week high price is $61.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Fuel Gas Company generated 34.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.94%. National Fuel Gas Company has the potential to record 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) is now rated as Overweight. Wells Fargo also rated HESM as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that HESM could surge by 65.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.38% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.22 and traded between $7.87 and $7.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HESM’s 50-day SMA is 20.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.26. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $8.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 472719.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.11%, as 439,109 NFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.19% of Hess Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 224.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… bought more HESM shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… purchasing 272,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,165,539 shares of HESM, with a total valuation of $41,318,484. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more HESM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,898,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Hess Midstream LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,077,478 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP which are valued at $20,558,280. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Hess Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 531,250 shares and is now valued at $10,136,250. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Hess Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.