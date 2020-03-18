Is There A Value in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) And Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

The shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Laidlaw in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Laidlaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.90.

The shares of the company added by 17.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.93 while ending the day at $1.09. During the trading session, a total of 574511.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.19% incline from the average session volume which is 767940.0 shares. EYPT had ended its last session trading at $0.93. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 EYPT 52-week low price stands at $0.91 while its 52-week high price is $2.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 22.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Raymond James also rated PRPL as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that PRPL could surge by 58.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.68% to reach $15.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.195 and traded between $6.09 and $6.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRPL’s 50-day SMA is 12.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.60. The stock has a high of $15.96 for the year while the low is $4.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.72%, as 1.70M EYPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.48% of Purple Innovation Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 426.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought more PRPL shares, increasing its portfolio by 32.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,226,149 shares of PRPL, with a total valuation of $111,711,103. Woodson Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more PRPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,981,976 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.05% of Purple Innovation Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.