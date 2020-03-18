Is There A Value in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) And QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $76 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CMS Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to In-line the CMS stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. JP Morgan was of a view that CMS is Overweight in its latest report on October 08, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that CMS is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.22.

The shares of the company added by 13.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $57.89 while ending the day at $64.82. During the trading session, a total of 4.87 million shares were traded which represents a -112.59% decline from the average session volume which is 2.29 million shares. CMS had ended its last session trading at $56.95. CMS Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $19.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.78, with a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CMS 52-week low price stands at $53.55 while its 52-week high price is $69.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CMS Energy Corporation generated 157.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.29%. CMS Energy Corporation has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.07% to reach $5.11/share. It started the day trading at $0.64 and traded between $0.4521 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QEP’s 50-day SMA is 2.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.00. The stock has a high of $8.47 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 53.14%, as 25.02M CMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.97% of QEP Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more QEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,050,861 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,663,759 shares of QEP, with a total valuation of $80,243,458. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more QEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $55,823,546 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,564,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -158,568 shares of QEP Resources Inc. which are valued at $39,519,806. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its QEP Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,924,159 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,043,268 shares and is now valued at $33,847,353. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of QEP Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.