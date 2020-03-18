Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)?

The shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2015. The Financial company has also assigned a $6 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TrustCo Bank Corp NY, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Nicolaus Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2011. Sterne Agee was of a view that TRST is Sell in its latest report on December 18, 2008.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.56.

The shares of the company added by 16.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.04 while ending the day at $5.88. During the trading session, a total of 781297.0 shares were traded which represents a -97.28% decline from the average session volume which is 396040.0 shares. TRST had ended its last session trading at $5.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a market cap of $685.67 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.97, with a beta of 1.16. TRST 52-week low price stands at $5.01 while its 52-week high price is $9.10.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.14%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has the potential to record 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Credit Suisse also rated RTLR as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that RTLR could surge by 75.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.54% to reach $18.13/share. It started the day trading at $5.135 and traded between $4.41 and $4.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTLR’s 50-day SMA is 13.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.55. The stock has a high of $20.24 for the year while the low is $4.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1007550.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.79%, as 657,024 TRST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.55% of Rattler Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 474.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,028,333 shares of RTLR, with a total valuation of $50,716,712. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile bought more RTLR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,202,727 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Rattler Midstream LP shares by 37.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,975,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,758,834 shares of Rattler Midstream LP which are valued at $37,463,761. In the same vein, Cardinal Capital Management LLC decreased its Rattler Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 137,809 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,544,359 shares and is now valued at $32,033,480. Following these latest developments, around 2.96% of Rattler Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.