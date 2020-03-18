Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)?

The shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $57 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smartsheet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. First Analysis Sec advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Outperform the SMAR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on October 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Stephens was of a view that SMAR is Overweight in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Wedbush thinks that SMAR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.84.

The shares of the company added by 14.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.06 while ending the day at $36.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -60.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. SMAR had ended its last session trading at $32.05. Smartsheet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 SMAR 52-week low price stands at $30.91 while its 52-week high price is $55.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smartsheet Inc. generated 513.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.17%. Smartsheet Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on October 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.22% to reach $10.40/share. It started the day trading at $6.12 and traded between $5.10 and $5.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADTN’s 50-day SMA is 8.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.77. The stock has a high of $17.81 for the year while the low is $5.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 68.58%, as 1.13M SMAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of ADTRAN Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 282.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ADTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 172,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,190,872 shares of ADTN, with a total valuation of $57,850,565. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ADTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,308,871 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ADTRAN Inc. shares by 1.72% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,565,669 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -62,345 shares of ADTRAN Inc. which are valued at $28,685,807. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its ADTRAN Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 171,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,133,360 shares and is now valued at $25,207,881. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of ADTRAN Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.