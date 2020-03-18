Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH), Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)?

The shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $120 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PRA Health Sciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Neutral the PRAH stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on September 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 126. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that PRAH is Overweight in its latest report on September 13, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that PRAH is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $116.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.35.

The shares of the company added by 15.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $66.2001 while ending the day at $79.77. During the trading session, a total of 811908.0 shares were traded which represents a -56.91% decline from the average session volume which is 517430.0 shares. PRAH had ended its last session trading at $68.96. PRA Health Sciences Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.79, with a beta of 1.07. PRA Health Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 PRAH 52-week low price stands at $68.51 while its 52-week high price is $113.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PRA Health Sciences Inc. generated 236.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.28%. PRA Health Sciences Inc. has the potential to record 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Citigroup also rated SMLP as Downgrade on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that SMLP could surge by 73.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.08% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.94 and traded between $0.79 and $0.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMLP’s 50-day SMA is 2.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.61. The stock has a high of $10.05 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.26%, as 2.72M PRAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.57% of Summit Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 506.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SMLP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -42,274 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,906,836 shares of SMLP, with a total valuation of $28,230,877. Brookfield Public Securities Grou… meanwhile sold more SMLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,460,026 worth of shares.

Similarly, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… decreased its Summit Midstream Partners LP shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,011,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,891 shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $2,052,561. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its Summit Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 104,573 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 536,384 shares and is now valued at $1,088,860. Following these latest developments, around 55.81% of Summit Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.