Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO)?

The shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $31 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NiSource Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Outperform the NI stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Wolfe Research was of a view that NI is Outperform in its latest report on January 15, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that NI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.86.

The shares of the company added by 17.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.43 while ending the day at $24.57. During the trading session, a total of 6.81 million shares were traded which represents a -77.0% decline from the average session volume which is 3.85 million shares. NI had ended its last session trading at $20.94. NiSource Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.50, with a beta of 0.29. NiSource Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 NI 52-week low price stands at $19.56 while its 52-week high price is $30.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NiSource Inc. generated 148.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -82.22%. NiSource Inc. has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.48% to reach $47.50/share. It started the day trading at $17.577 and traded between $15.32 and $15.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MHO’s 50-day SMA is 40.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.64. The stock has a high of $48.02 for the year while the low is $16.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1119745.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.59%, as 945,177 NI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.39% of M/I Homes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.49, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 310.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -49.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MHO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 8,989 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,335,654 shares of MHO, with a total valuation of $161,416,398. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more MHO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,705,532 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its M/I Homes Inc. shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,833,871 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,312 shares of M/I Homes Inc. which are valued at $68,275,017. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its M/I Homes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 224,302 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,171,973 shares and is now valued at $43,632,555. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of M/I Homes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.