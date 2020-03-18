Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)?

The shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Grid plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that NGG is Outperform in its latest report on June 17, 2019. Bernstein thinks that NGG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $67.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.95.

The shares of the company added by 14.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $54.1225 while ending the day at $58.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -130.23% decline from the average session volume which is 700790.0 shares. NGG had ended its last session trading at $51.43. National Grid plc currently has a market cap of $45.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.43, with a beta of 0.53. National Grid plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NGG 52-week low price stands at $48.83 while its 52-week high price is $69.08.

The National Grid plc generated 262.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. National Grid plc has the potential to record 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.28% to reach $5.34/share. It started the day trading at $0.84 and traded between $0.5968 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAL’s 50-day SMA is 4.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.53. The stock has a high of $18.40 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 47.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.05%, as 44.81M NGG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.91% of Valaris plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -88.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.11% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Luminus Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,982,076 shares of VAL, with a total valuation of $136,463,860. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,354,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Valaris plc shares by 5.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,288,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,043,727 shares of Valaris plc which are valued at $74,863,639. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Valaris plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.