Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG), Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP)?

The shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dollar General Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $185. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on December 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 170. Bernstein was of a view that DG is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that DG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 168.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $170.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.18.

The shares of the company added by 13.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $137.59 while ending the day at $154.53. During the trading session, a total of 4.92 million shares were traded which represents a -141.31% decline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. DG had ended its last session trading at $136.10. Dollar General Corporation currently has a market cap of $43.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.21, with a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 DG 52-week low price stands at $114.18 while its 52-week high price is $167.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dollar General Corporation generated 240.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.52%. Dollar General Corporation has the potential to record 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP) is now rated as Buy. Wells Fargo also rated HEP as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $26 suggesting that HEP could surge by 60.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.70% to reach $23.71/share. It started the day trading at $11.00 and traded between $9.09 and $9.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEP’s 50-day SMA is 21.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.42. The stock has a high of $30.61 for the year while the low is $9.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.68%, as 1.07M DG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.36, while the P/B ratio is 2.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 477.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more HEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 400,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,665,703 shares of HEP, with a total valuation of $138,246,680. Energy Income Partners LLC meanwhile bought more HEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,987,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Holly Energy Partners L.P. shares by 35.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,947,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,153,134 shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. which are valued at $81,860,863. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Holly Energy Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.