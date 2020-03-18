Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)?

The shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Casella Waste Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2019, to Buy the CWST stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $35. Stifel was of a view that CWST is Hold in its latest report on August 06, 2018. Stifel thinks that CWST is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.89.

The shares of the company added by 17.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $39.86 while ending the day at $46.65. During the trading session, a total of 836952.0 shares were traded which represents a -164.17% decline from the average session volume which is 316820.0 shares. CWST had ended its last session trading at $39.85. Casella Waste Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 71.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 18.37, with a beta of 0.81. Casella Waste Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CWST 52-week low price stands at $32.07 while its 52-week high price is $56.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Casella Waste Systems Inc. generated 3.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.76%. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Imperial Capital also rated AMCX as Upgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that AMCX could surge by 36.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.88% to reach $40.76/share. It started the day trading at $29.60 and traded between $25.70 and $25.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMCX’s 50-day SMA is 35.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.67. The stock has a high of $61.13 for the year while the low is $23.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.69%, as 8.21M CWST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.39% of AMC Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.89, while the P/B ratio is 2.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 775.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more AMCX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -24.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -1,770,582 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,349,452 shares of AMCX, with a total valuation of $165,833,012. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMCX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $139,257,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AMC Networks Inc. shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,977,034 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -38,118 shares of AMC Networks Inc. which are valued at $123,288,054. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its AMC Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 197,135 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,854,005 shares and is now valued at $88,474,155. Following these latest developments, around 4.43% of AMC Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.