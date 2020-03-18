Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM), The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)?

The shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardtronics plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on September 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. William Blair was of a view that CATM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 26, 2017. Lake Street thinks that CATM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.62.

The shares of the company added by 12.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.86 while ending the day at $26.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a -127.9% decline from the average session volume which is 571870.0 shares. CATM had ended its last session trading at $23.15. Cardtronics plc currently has a market cap of $1.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.04, with a beta of 1.51. Cardtronics plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CATM 52-week low price stands at $22.23 while its 52-week high price is $47.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardtronics plc generated 117.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.0%. Cardtronics plc has the potential to record 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Odeon also rated PLCE as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $87 suggesting that PLCE could surge by 69.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.12% to reach $65.89/share. It started the day trading at $29.02 and traded between $20.0401 and $20.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLCE’s 50-day SMA is 59.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.37. The stock has a high of $116.84 for the year while the low is $28.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.68%, as 7.19M CATM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 50.07% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 738.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -52.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PLCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 92,173 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,240,651 shares of PLCE, with a total valuation of $129,061,498. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more PLCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,947,386 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its The Children’s Place Inc. shares by 1.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,512,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,543 shares of The Children’s Place Inc. which are valued at $87,111,302. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its The Children’s Place Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,409 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,006,893 shares and is now valued at $57,997,037. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of The Children’s Place Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.