Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)?

The shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YRC Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2018, to Buy the YRCW stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 03, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on October 19, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that YRCW is Buy in its latest report on January 26, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that YRCW is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.02.

The shares of the company added by 35.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $2.03. During the trading session, a total of 3.47 million shares were traded which represents a -120.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. YRCW had ended its last session trading at $1.50. YRCW 52-week low price stands at $1.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YRC Worldwide Inc. generated 109.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -143.48%. YRC Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.52% to reach $11.88/share. It started the day trading at $4.06 and traded between $3.5801 and $3.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRC’s 50-day SMA is 10.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.98. The stock has a high of $18.91 for the year while the low is $3.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 64.48%, as 4.37M YRCW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.68% of MRC Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 832,809 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,914,322 shares of MRC, with a total valuation of $68,854,601. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,285,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its MRC Global Inc. shares by 17.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,539,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 822,602 shares of MRC Global Inc. which are valued at $48,195,764. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MRC Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 52,448 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,060,227 shares and is now valued at $44,023,975. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of MRC Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.