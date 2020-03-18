Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)?

The shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $114 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on January 15, 2020, to Hold the SMG stock while also putting a $99 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $108. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 108. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SMG is Underperform in its latest report on July 30, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SMG is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $122.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.33.

The shares of the company added by 13.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $90.82 while ending the day at $102.78. During the trading session, a total of 643853.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.97% decline from the average session volume which is 435130.0 shares. SMG had ended its last session trading at $90.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company currently has a market cap of $6.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 0.86. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SMG 52-week low price stands at $75.91 while its 52-week high price is $125.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company generated 27.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 425.0%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has the potential to record 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.47% to reach $5.32/share. It started the day trading at $1.16 and traded between $0.88 and $0.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLCA’s 50-day SMA is 4.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.98. The stock has a high of $18.72 for the year while the low is $1.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.74%, as 11.05M SMG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.13% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SLCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 406,448 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,780,458 shares of SLCA, with a total valuation of $49,482,302. Ariel Investments LLC meanwhile sold more SLCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,473,237 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by 29.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,649,721 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,355,724 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which are valued at $25,932,219. In the same vein, Senvest Management LLC decreased its U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 243,144 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,566,337 shares and is now valued at $20,959,487. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.