Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)?

The shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $93 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Williams Capital Group advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the SWX stock while also putting a $96 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $89. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 83. Williams Capital Group was of a view that SWX is Hold in its latest report on December 03, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that SWX is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $81.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.32.

The shares of the company added by 13.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $52.31 while ending the day at $59.41. During the trading session, a total of 616209.0 shares were traded which represents a -52.93% decline from the average session volume which is 402940.0 shares. SWX had ended its last session trading at $52.27. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 0.42. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SWX 52-week low price stands at $51.21 while its 52-week high price is $92.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. generated 49.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.99%. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is now rated as Neutral. Deutsche Bank also rated CAR as Downgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that CAR could surge by 73.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.03% to reach $45.83/share. It started the day trading at $14.74 and traded between $12.15 and $12.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAR’s 50-day SMA is 33.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.27. The stock has a high of $52.98 for the year while the low is $13.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.22%, as 7.08M SWX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.67% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The SRS Investment Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,189,300 shares of CAR, with a total valuation of $524,128,588. Glenview Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $233,077,953 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Avis Budget Group Inc. shares by 1.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,568,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -119,234 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. which are valued at $212,642,173. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Avis Budget Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 227,966 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,720,206 shares and is now valued at $185,191,669. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Avis Budget Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.