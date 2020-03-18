Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)?

The shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2018, to Buy the OVID stock while also putting a $27 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.13.

The shares of the company added by 12.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.04 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 716386.0 shares were traded which represents a 0.73% incline from the average session volume which is 721640.0 shares. OVID had ended its last session trading at $2.11. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.60 OVID 52-week low price stands at $1.53 while its 52-week high price is $5.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ovid Therapeutics Inc. generated 41.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.43%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is now rated as Underperform. B. Riley FBR also rated SND as Upgrade on July 17, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that SND could surge by 72.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.18% to reach $2.63/share. It started the day trading at $0.9199 and traded between $0.60 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SND’s 50-day SMA is 1.8300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3500. The stock has a high of $4.68 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.15%, as 5.53M OVID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.54% of Smart Sand Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 273.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 20.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more SND shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 107,374 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,163,963 shares of SND, with a total valuation of $3,527,260. ClearBridge LLC meanwhile sold more SND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,714,286 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Smart Sand Inc. shares by 3.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,562,392 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,884 shares of Smart Sand Inc. which are valued at $2,546,699. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Smart Sand Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 16,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 993,644 shares and is now valued at $1,619,640. Following these latest developments, around 6.80% of Smart Sand Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.