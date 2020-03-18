Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)?

The shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2019, to Buy the OCUL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 21, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OCUL is Overweight in its latest report on December 03, 2018. Raymond James thinks that OCUL is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.96.

The shares of the company added by 23.15% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.86 while ending the day at $5.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -97.41% decline from the average session volume which is 950890.0 shares. OCUL had ended its last session trading at $4.06. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 OCUL 52-week low price stands at $2.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ocular Therapeutix Inc. generated 54.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.26%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has the potential to record -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. H.C. Wainwright also rated MNLO as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that MNLO could surge by 82.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.54% to reach $14.67/share. It started the day trading at $2.86 and traded between $2.49 and $2.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNLO’s 50-day SMA is 4.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.75. The stock has a high of $8.25 for the year while the low is $2.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 515553.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.79%, as 540,249 OCUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.95% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 421.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Manhattan Co. sold more MNLO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Manhattan Co. selling -5,251 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,168,013 shares of MNLO, with a total valuation of $6,395,638.

Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.