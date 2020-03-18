Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF), MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)?

The shares of Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $52 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Greif Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GEF is Underperform in its latest report on July 16, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that GEF is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $40.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.77.

The shares of the company added by 15.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.01 while ending the day at $29.52. During the trading session, a total of 526718.0 shares were traded which represents a -131.98% decline from the average session volume which is 227050.0 shares. GEF had ended its last session trading at $25.48. Greif Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.40. Greif Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 GEF 52-week low price stands at $23.65 while its 52-week high price is $50.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Greif Inc. generated 90.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.56%. Greif Inc. has the potential to record 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.45% to reach $21.79/share. It started the day trading at $10.70 and traded between $9.00 and $9.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HZO’s 50-day SMA is 17.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.34. The stock has a high of $23.15 for the year while the low is $9.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.34%, as 1.32M GEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.35% of MarineMax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 261.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HZO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 72,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,454,484 shares of HZO, with a total valuation of $58,484,414. Eagle Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more HZO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,841,814 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its MarineMax Inc. shares by 1.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,137,700 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,481 shares of MarineMax Inc. which are valued at $36,191,261. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of MarineMax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.