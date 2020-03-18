Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)?

The shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on September 22, 2016. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 29, 2015, to Buy the CASI stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 23, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.57.

The shares of the company added by 20.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.3984 while ending the day at $1.73. During the trading session, a total of 645517.0 shares were traded which represents a -236.57% decline from the average session volume which is 191790.0 shares. CASI had ended its last session trading at $1.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.20 CASI 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $3.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 53.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.77%. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $97. Piper Sandler also rated VLO as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that VLO could surge by 63.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.27% to reach $105.59/share. It started the day trading at $43.2099 and traded between $38.00 and $39.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLO’s 50-day SMA is 78.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.44. The stock has a high of $101.99 for the year while the low is $41.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.08%, as 8.44M CASI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Valero Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.66, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 567,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,052,213 shares of VLO, with a total valuation of $2,255,959,111. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more VLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,546,661,171 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,557,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 399,266 shares of Valero Energy Corporation which are valued at $1,428,211,140. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,509,619 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,678,791 shares and is now valued at $641,219,904. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Valero Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.