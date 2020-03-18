Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)?

The shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on June 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of XBiotech Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Noble Financial advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2017, to Hold the XBIT stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Noble Financial Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2016. That day the Noble Financial set price target on the stock to $30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.81.

The shares of the company added by 13.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.905 while ending the day at $10.12. During the trading session, a total of 502902.0 shares were traded which represents a 42.7% incline from the average session volume which is 877690.0 shares. XBIT had ended its last session trading at $8.89. XBiotech Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 20.20 XBIT 52-week low price stands at $6.76 while its 52-week high price is $26.40.

The XBiotech Inc. generated 714.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) is now rated as Underweight. Keefe Bruyette also rated CGBD as Downgrade on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that CGBD could surge by 54.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.97% to reach $14.25/share. It started the day trading at $7.708 and traded between $6.53 and $6.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGBD’s 50-day SMA is 13.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.04. The stock has a high of $15.28 for the year while the low is $6.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 490798.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.12%, as 416,590 XBIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.73% of TCG BDC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.94% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.25% of TCG BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.