Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB), Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)?

The shares of Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Safe Bulkers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on February 15, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5.50. Maxim Group was of a view that SB is Buy in its latest report on August 21, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that SB is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.03.

The shares of the company added by 30.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.8212 while ending the day at $1.12. During the trading session, a total of 912705.0 shares were traded which represents a -196.82% decline from the average session volume which is 307490.0 shares. SB had ended its last session trading at $0.86. Safe Bulkers Inc. currently has a market cap of $119.93 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.86, with a beta of 1.45. SB 52-week low price stands at $0.74 while its 52-week high price is $2.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Safe Bulkers Inc. generated 76.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%. Safe Bulkers Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Stifel also rated ROYT as Upgrade on March 29, 2017, with its price target of $2 suggesting that ROYT could surge by 90.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.67% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.2244 and traded between $0.185 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROYT’s 50-day SMA is 0.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.26. The stock has a high of $2.37 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 846013.57 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.24%, as 848,044 SB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.19% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Evergreen Capital Management LLC sold more ROYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -64.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Evergreen Capital Management LLC selling -1,994,566 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,077,924 shares of ROYT, with a total valuation of $343,858. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile sold more ROYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,786 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares by 25.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 82,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,400 shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust which are valued at $26,348.