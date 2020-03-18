Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS), TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)?

The shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 18, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on July 31, 2018, to Buy the UEPS stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2018. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $18. Argus was of a view that UEPS is Buy in its latest report on January 30, 2009. JP Morgan thinks that UEPS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.89.

The shares of the company added by 12.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.12 while ending the day at $3.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -291.37% decline from the average session volume which is 274810.0 shares. UEPS had ended its last session trading at $3.29. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 UEPS 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $4.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. generated 135.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.82% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.99 and traded between $7.9801 and $8.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRTX’s 50-day SMA is 19.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.78. The stock has a high of $21.30 for the year while the low is $10.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.47%, as 1.17M UEPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 487.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TRTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 145,576 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,180,355 shares of TRTX, with a total valuation of $99,566,423. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,149,597 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.