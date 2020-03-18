Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)?

The shares of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $130 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MKS Instruments Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on May 15, 2019, to Positive the MKSI stock while also putting a $123 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $120. The stock was given Hold rating by Cowen in its report released on July 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 124. Stifel was of a view that MKSI is Buy in its latest report on June 18, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that MKSI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $131.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.84.

The shares of the company added by 16.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $66.87 while ending the day at $82.46. During the trading session, a total of 776196.0 shares were traded which represents a -63.5% decline from the average session volume which is 474740.0 shares. MKSI had ended its last session trading at $70.88. MKS Instruments Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 43.80, with a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 MKSI 52-week low price stands at $70.47 while its 52-week high price is $122.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MKS Instruments Inc. generated 414.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.67%. MKS Instruments Inc. has the potential to record 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.31% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.73 and traded between $6.08 and $6.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSUR’s 50-day SMA is 6.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.78. The stock has a high of $11.87 for the year while the low is $5.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.70%, as 3.32M MKSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.48% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 568.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OSUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 396,471 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,303,232 shares of OSUR, with a total valuation of $56,098,489. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more OSUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,264,572 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OraSure Technologies Inc. shares by 5.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,858,361 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 211,614 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. which are valued at $23,265,917. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its OraSure Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 25,359 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,578,821 shares and is now valued at $21,580,291. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.