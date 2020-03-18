Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS), SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)?

The shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $83 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MAXIMUS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. First Analysis Sec advised investors in its research note published on May 08, 2018, to Overweight the MMS stock while also putting a $81 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $69. Jefferies was of a view that MMS is Hold in its latest report on May 05, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that MMS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 66.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $79.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.93.

The shares of the company added by 15.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $50.2278 while ending the day at $57.00. During the trading session, a total of 924540.0 shares were traded which represents a -117.52% decline from the average session volume which is 425030.0 shares. MMS had ended its last session trading at $49.45. MAXIMUS Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.21, with a beta of 0.88. MAXIMUS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 MMS 52-week low price stands at $46.42 while its 52-week high price is $82.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MAXIMUS Inc. generated 149.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.58%. MAXIMUS Inc. has the potential to record 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. SunTrust also rated SIBN as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that SIBN could surge by 60.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.88% to reach $26.71/share. It started the day trading at $13.31 and traded between $9.75 and $10.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIBN’s 50-day SMA is 19.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.84. The stock has a high of $23.10 for the year while the low is $10.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 694477.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.31%, as 678,435 MMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.94% of SI-BONE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 218.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC bought more SIBN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC purchasing 1,616 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,089,382 shares of SIBN, with a total valuation of $21,035,966. Next Century Growth Investors LLC meanwhile bought more SIBN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,803,899 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SI-BONE Inc. shares by 2.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,072,718 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,551 shares of SI-BONE Inc. which are valued at $20,714,185. In the same vein, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its SI-BONE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,388 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,072,681 shares and is now valued at $20,713,470. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of SI-BONE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.