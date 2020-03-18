Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)?

The shares of Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Landstar System Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2019. Cowen was of a view that LSTR is Market Perform in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Cowen thinks that LSTR is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.79.

The shares of the company added by 16.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $88.46 while ending the day at $102.94. During the trading session, a total of 608242.0 shares were traded which represents a -85.2% decline from the average session volume which is 328430.0 shares. LSTR had ended its last session trading at $88.74. Landstar System Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 18.16, with a beta of 1.12. Landstar System Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 LSTR 52-week low price stands at $88.33 while its 52-week high price is $119.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Landstar System Inc. generated 319.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.41%. Landstar System Inc. has the potential to record 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.93% to reach $19.33/share. It started the day trading at $13.50 and traded between $12.09 and $12.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBDC’s 50-day SMA is 17.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.00. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $12.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 707089.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.32%, as 822,486 LSTR shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 98.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 781.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.69% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 4.78% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.