Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG), First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)?

The shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IAMGOLD Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that IAG is Hold in its latest report on June 07, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that IAG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.74.

The shares of the company added by 21.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.05 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 12.14 million shares were traded which represents a -75.19% decline from the average session volume which is 6.93 million shares. IAG had ended its last session trading at $2.13. IAMGOLD Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 IAG 52-week low price stands at $1.44 while its 52-week high price is $4.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The IAMGOLD Corporation generated 830.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. IAMGOLD Corporation has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.98% to reach $73.67/share. It started the day trading at $45.715 and traded between $39.81 and $41.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FAF’s 50-day SMA is 60.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.94. The stock has a high of $66.78 for the year while the low is $44.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.22%, as 1.70M IAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of First American Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 910.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FAF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 277,562 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,367,888 shares of FAF, with a total valuation of $649,106,405. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FAF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $587,154,960 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its First American Financial Corporation shares by 24.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,077,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,647,324 shares of First American Financial Corporation which are valued at $289,928,790. In the same vein, Ariel Investments LLC decreased its First American Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 169,805 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,587,345 shares and is now valued at $204,837,400. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of First American Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.