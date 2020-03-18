Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)?

The shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $91 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameren Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $86. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 82. JP Morgan was of a view that AEE is Overweight in its latest report on December 11, 2019. UBS thinks that AEE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 86.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.76.

The shares of the company added by 17.80% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $66.86 while ending the day at $77.69. During the trading session, a total of 3.42 million shares were traded which represents a -75.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. AEE had ended its last session trading at $65.95. Ameren Corporation currently has a market cap of $21.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.73, with a beta of 0.24. Ameren Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AEE 52-week low price stands at $64.93 while its 52-week high price is $87.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ameren Corporation generated 16.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.26%. Ameren Corporation has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Cowen also rated HA as Reiterated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that HA could surge by 47.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.37% to reach $23.29/share. It started the day trading at $13.48 and traded between $11.25 and $12.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HA’s 50-day SMA is 25.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.94. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $11.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.09%, as 4.46M AEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.94% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 866.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 81,467 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,658,054 shares of HA, with a total valuation of $139,020,168. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,237,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by 0.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,563,592 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,577 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. which are valued at $74,407,801. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 79,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,317,739 shares and is now valued at $69,274,390. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.