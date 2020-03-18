Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)?

The shares of Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aduro BioTech Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on June 03, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on April 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that ADRO is Overweight in its latest report on February 22, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ADRO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.02.

The shares of the company added by 19.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.33 while ending the day at $2.74. During the trading session, a total of 990292.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. ADRO had ended its last session trading at $2.29. Aduro BioTech Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.10 ADRO 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $4.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aduro BioTech Inc. generated 59.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.83%. Aduro BioTech Inc. has the potential to record -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Wells Fargo also rated VIAC as Resumed on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VIAC could surge by 67.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.39% to reach $38.62/share. It started the day trading at $14.45 and traded between $12.21 and $12.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 31.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.50. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $13.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.94%, as 32.56M ADRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.95% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VIAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,812,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,080,569 shares of VIAC, with a total valuation of $1,207,872,803. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $733,529,967 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,969,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,075,903 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $663,728,378. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,025,435 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,552,038 shares and is now valued at $431,955,655. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.