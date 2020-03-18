Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)?

The shares of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $70 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACM Research Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Overweight the ACMR stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ACMR is Buy in its latest report on December 13, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that ACMR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.38.

The shares of the company added by 14.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.46 while ending the day at $24.02. During the trading session, a total of 574689.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.53% incline from the average session volume which is 688460.0 shares. ACMR had ended its last session trading at $21.01. ACM Research Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ACMR 52-week low price stands at $12.51 while its 52-week high price is $51.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACM Research Inc. generated 47.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.81%. ACM Research Inc. has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.88% to reach $20.13/share. It started the day trading at $9.15 and traded between $6.665 and $7.78 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $17.57 for the year while the low is $8.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 80.86%, as 35.99M ACMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.79% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.89, while the P/B ratio is 4.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more CHNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,696,772 shares of CHNG, with a total valuation of $145,369,131. Viking Global Investors LP meanwhile bought more CHNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,721,903 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its Change Healthcare Inc. shares by 5.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,075,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 258,175 shares of Change Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $68,982,500. In the same vein, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its Change Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,942,048 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,978,345 shares and is now valued at $67,655,709. Following these latest developments, around 0.43% of Change Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.