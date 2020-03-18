Is It Crazy To Buy Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) And Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

The shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $32 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telephone and Data Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Overweight the TDS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $31. JP Morgan was of a view that TDS is Underweight in its latest report on July 11, 2018. Raymond James thinks that TDS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $36.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.46.

The shares of the company added by 12.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.57 while ending the day at $18.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -56.73% decline from the average session volume which is 848800.0 shares. TDS had ended its last session trading at $16.33. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TDS 52-week low price stands at $14.05 while its 52-week high price is $34.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Telephone and Data Systems Inc. generated 465.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) is now rated as Neutral. H.C. Wainwright also rated KIN as Reiterated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that KIN could surge by 71.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.79% to reach $15.25/share. It started the day trading at $5.90 and traded between $3.76 and $4.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KIN’s 50-day SMA is 9.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.09. The stock has a high of $11.93 for the year while the low is $5.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 639049.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.66%, as 602,879 TDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.64% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 160.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -53.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Park West Asset Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,743,893 shares of KIN, with a total valuation of $73,306,117. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more KIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,384,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,832,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,303 shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $19,916,666. In the same vein, Ariel Investments LLC increased its Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 125,015 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,781,770 shares and is now valued at $19,367,840. Following these latest developments, around 5.50% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.