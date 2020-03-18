Is It Crazy To Buy Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) And Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD)

The shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonica S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that TEF is Neutral in its latest report on March 20, 2019. Berenberg thinks that TEF is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.96.

The shares of the company added by 18.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.23 while ending the day at $4.87. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -1.88% decline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. TEF had ended its last session trading at $4.10. Telefonica S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TEF 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $9.01.

The Telefonica S.A. generated 6.77 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Telefonica S.A. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE:PACD) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.93% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.79 and traded between $0.6551 and $0.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PACD’s 50-day SMA is 2.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.11. The stock has a high of $15.66 for the year while the low is $0.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.92%, as 2.61M TEF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.71% of Pacific Drilling S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 493.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.96% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Strategic Value Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,986,519 shares of PACD, with a total valuation of $31,178,970.

Similarly, Abrams Capital Management LP decreased its Pacific Drilling S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,414,537 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. which are valued at $11,566,678. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Pacific Drilling S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 508,004 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,420,912 shares and is now valued at $8,456,623. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Pacific Drilling S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.