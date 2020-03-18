Is It Crazy To Buy Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) And Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

The shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Peabody Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Neutral the BTU stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BTU is Buy in its latest report on April 01, 2019. Clarksons Platou thinks that BTU is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.15.

The shares of the company added by 26.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.45 while ending the day at $4.35. During the trading session, a total of 4.91 million shares were traded which represents a -103.55% decline from the average session volume which is 2.41 million shares. BTU had ended its last session trading at $3.45. Peabody Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BTU 52-week low price stands at $2.51 while its 52-week high price is $30.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Peabody Energy Corporation generated 732.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 309.09%. Peabody Energy Corporation has the potential to record -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.24% to reach $101.32/share. It started the day trading at $40.52 and traded between $35.71 and $37.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CXO’s 50-day SMA is 74.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.77. The stock has a high of $124.53 for the year while the low is $34.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.83%, as 6.48M BTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of Concho Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CXO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 423,417 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,583,880 shares of CXO, with a total valuation of $1,672,195,518. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more CXO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,656,767,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Concho Resources Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,195,399 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,838 shares of Concho Resources Inc. which are valued at $1,509,731,040. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Concho Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 236,790 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,386,391 shares and is now valued at $774,502,316. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Concho Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.