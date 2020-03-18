Is It Crazy To Buy Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) And Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)

The shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocwen Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Compass Point was of a view that OCN is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that OCN is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.91.

The shares of the company added by 15.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.74 while ending the day at $0.80. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -56.72% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. OCN had ended its last session trading at $0.69. OCN 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $2.23.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation generated 492.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Imperial Capital also rated ELY as Initiated on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $26 suggesting that ELY could surge by 69.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.91% to reach $24.20/share. It started the day trading at $8.50 and traded between $7.02 and $7.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELY’s 50-day SMA is 18.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.96. The stock has a high of $22.33 for the year while the low is $8.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.09%, as 11.82M OCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.81% of Callaway Golf Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 941.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -48.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ELY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 160,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,196,909 shares of ELY, with a total valuation of $224,083,515. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ELY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,348,230 worth of shares.

Similarly, JANA Partners LLC decreased its Callaway Golf Company shares by 7.16% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,293,268 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -562,676 shares of Callaway Golf Company which are valued at $123,839,691. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Callaway Golf Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 242,656 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,361,973 shares and is now valued at $108,026,302. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Callaway Golf Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.