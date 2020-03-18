Is It Crazy To Buy Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) And iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

The shares of Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Limelight Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2019, to Neutral the LLNW stock while also putting a $2.70 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on October 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. JMP Securities was of a view that LLNW is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on March 29, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that LLNW is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.16.

The shares of the company added by 21.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.5054 while ending the day at $4.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.63 million shares were traded which represents a -30.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. LLNW had ended its last session trading at $3.66. Limelight Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 LLNW 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $6.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Limelight Networks Inc. generated 18.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 450.0%. Limelight Networks Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Lake Street also rated ICAD as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that ICAD could surge by 49.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.06% to reach $14.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.10 and traded between $6.70 and $7.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICAD’s 50-day SMA is 10.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.64. The stock has a high of $15.31 for the year while the low is $4.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 851157.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -46.44%, as 455,880 LLNW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.68% of iCAD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 273.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ICAD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 21,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 858,331 shares of ICAD, with a total valuation of $11,432,969. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ICAD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,035,556 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 9.00% of iCAD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.