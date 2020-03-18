Is It Crazy To Buy LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) And Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)

The shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LendingClub Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on October 14, 2019, to Buy the LC stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $22.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LC is Equal-Weight in its latest report on July 19, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that LC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.91.

The shares of the company added by 13.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.56 while ending the day at $9.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -70.64% decline from the average session volume which is 703720.0 shares. LC had ended its last session trading at $7.96. LC 52-week low price stands at $7.10 while its 52-week high price is $18.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 287.5%. LendingClub Corporation has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on September 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.56% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.32 and traded between $1.02 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCF’s 50-day SMA is 3.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.48. The stock has a high of $4.79 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.27%, as 4.16M LC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.49% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 425.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.66% over the last six months.

Karlin Asset Management meanwhile bought more MCF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,172,051 worth of shares.

Similarly, Luther King Capital Management Co… increased its Contango Oil & Gas Company shares by 22.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,486,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,000,000 shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company which are valued at $17,997,012. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.