Is It Crazy To Buy Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) And Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

The shares of Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $75 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Compass Minerals International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on November 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 63. Stephens was of a view that CMP is Overweight in its latest report on April 03, 2018. Stifel thinks that CMP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.38.

The shares of the company added by 15.99% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.11 while ending the day at $47.00. During the trading session, a total of 512557.0 shares were traded which represents a -56.84% decline from the average session volume which is 326800.0 shares. CMP had ended its last session trading at $40.52. Compass Minerals International Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.93, with a beta of 1.45. Compass Minerals International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CMP 52-week low price stands at $37.04 while its 52-week high price is $66.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Compass Minerals International Inc. generated 34.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 86.5%. Compass Minerals International Inc. has the potential to record 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is now rated as Peer Perform. Goldman also rated H as Upgrade on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $91 suggesting that H could surge by 48.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.03% to reach $87.19/share. It started the day trading at $50.93 and traded between $42.81 and $45.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that H’s 50-day SMA is 80.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.67. The stock has a high of $94.98 for the year while the low is $44.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.80%, as 2.52M CMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.20% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.23, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 943.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Select Equity Group LP bought more H shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Select Equity Group LP purchasing 327,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,381,209 shares of H, with a total valuation of $412,200,609. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more H shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $361,946,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. increased its Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,523,144 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,542 shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation which are valued at $346,472,830. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 160,073 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,275,883 shares and is now valued at $250,932,638. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.