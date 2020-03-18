Is It Crazy To Buy Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

The shares of Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Hovde Group in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $70 price target. Hovde Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Community Bank System Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Hovde Group in its report released on March 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that CBU is Hold in its latest report on December 21, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CBU is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.32.

The shares of the company added by 13.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $51.74 while ending the day at $58.65. During the trading session, a total of 668252.0 shares were traded which represents a -161.86% decline from the average session volume which is 255190.0 shares. CBU had ended its last session trading at $51.64. Community Bank System Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.19 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.27, with a beta of 1.02. CBU 52-week low price stands at $48.00 while its 52-week high price is $72.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.83 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.41%. Community Bank System Inc. has the potential to record 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated SPB as Reiterated on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $77 suggesting that SPB could surge by 52.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.61% to reach $73.60/share. It started the day trading at $42.06 and traded between $34.44 and $34.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPB’s 50-day SMA is 58.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.65. The stock has a high of $66.50 for the year while the low is $39.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.25%, as 2.73M CBU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.16% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 516.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SPB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -90,296 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,124,743 shares of SPB, with a total valuation of $383,952,400. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $236,861,963 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arlington Value Capital LLC decreased its Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares by 12.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,719,644 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -399,283 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. which are valued at $146,561,615. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 122,395 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,853,916 shares and is now valued at $99,907,533. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.