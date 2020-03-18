Is It Crazy To Buy Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) And Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

The shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel Nicolaus in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2012. The Financial company has also assigned a $13.50 price target. Stifel Nicolaus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2011, to Buy the CFFN stock while also putting a $14 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.39.

The shares of the company added by 17.12% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.84 while ending the day at $12.86. During the trading session, a total of 953331.0 shares were traded which represents a -130.97% decline from the average session volume which is 412750.0 shares. CFFN had ended its last session trading at $10.98. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.84, with a beta of 0.56. CFFN 52-week low price stands at $10.39 while its 52-week high price is $14.29.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.75% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.85 and traded between $2.50 and $2.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXSQ’s 50-day SMA is 5.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.88. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 365308.46 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -52.83%, as 172,316 CFFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.37% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 445.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.19% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 8.28% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.