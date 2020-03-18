Is It Crazy To Buy California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) And SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

The shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Boenning & Scattergood in its latest research note that was published on June 10, 2019. Boenning & Scattergood wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of California Water Service Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2019, to Underperform the CWT stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2018. Wells Fargo was of a view that CWT is Market Perform in its latest report on August 27, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that CWT is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.14.

The shares of the company added by 29.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $43.51 while ending the day at $55.43. During the trading session, a total of 645565.0 shares were traded which represents a -122.32% decline from the average session volume which is 290380.0 shares. CWT had ended its last session trading at $42.85. California Water Service Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CWT 52-week low price stands at $39.74 while its 52-week high price is $57.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The California Water Service Group generated 42.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 166.67%. California Water Service Group has the potential to record 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.71% to reach $70.00/share. It started the day trading at $25.86 and traded between $21.50 and $21.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKYW’s 50-day SMA is 53.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.19. The stock has a high of $66.52 for the year while the low is $21.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1135866.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.25%, as 883,136 CWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of SkyWest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SKYW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 118,639 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,215,409 shares of SKYW, with a total valuation of $327,579,569. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SKYW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,527,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,272,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,395 shares of SkyWest Inc. which are valued at $193,970,955. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,802 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,844,820 shares and is now valued at $83,754,828. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of SkyWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.