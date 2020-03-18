Is It Crazy To Buy Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) And Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

The shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $31 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Equal-Weight the AUB stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $40. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that AUB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 06, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $34.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.93.

The shares of the company added by 12.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.90 while ending the day at $23.93. During the trading session, a total of 656983.0 shares were traded which represents a -110.64% decline from the average session volume which is 311900.0 shares. AUB had ended its last session trading at $21.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.24, with a beta of 1.49. AUB 52-week low price stands at $19.63 while its 52-week high price is $40.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.29% to reach $32.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.40 and traded between $13.81 and $14.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUS’s 50-day SMA is 31.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.74. The stock has a high of $64.90 for the year while the low is $17.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.25%, as 2.85M AUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.29% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.58, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 832.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 338,361 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,182,862 shares of NUS, with a total valuation of $151,603,776. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,022,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares by 2.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,189,564 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,653 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. which are valued at $78,208,109. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 334,601 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,027,192 shares and is now valued at $49,706,748. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.