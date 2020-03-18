Is A Downturn Overdue? Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)?

The shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Textainer Group Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Mkt Perform the TGH stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2018. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $20. Cowen was of a view that TGH is Outperform in its latest report on August 08, 2018. Compass Point thinks that TGH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.69.

The shares of the company added by 18.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.43 while ending the day at $7.73. During the trading session, a total of 615945.0 shares were traded which represents a -74.81% decline from the average session volume which is 352360.0 shares. TGH had ended its last session trading at $6.54. Textainer Group Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $483.05 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.65, with a beta of 2.24. Textainer Group Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TGH 52-week low price stands at $5.50 while its 52-week high price is $11.75.

The Textainer Group Holdings Limited generated 163.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.26%.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. CapitalOne also rated PEB as Downgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that PEB could surge by 63.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.07% to reach $24.42/share. It started the day trading at $9.44 and traded between $7.77 and $8.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEB’s 50-day SMA is 22.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.86. The stock has a high of $33.59 for the year while the low is $7.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.36%, as 9.00M TGH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.95% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.94, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PEB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 67,161 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,291,656 shares of PEB, with a total valuation of $389,884,368. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PEB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $323,833,116 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares by 2.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,664,378 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -200,594 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust which are valued at $134,687,079. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 233,011 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,305,312 shares and is now valued at $127,430,356. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.