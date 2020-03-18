Is A Downturn Overdue? Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)?

The shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $27 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ping Identity Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Outperform the PING stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on October 14, 2019. Stifel was of a view that PING is Buy in its latest report on October 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that PING is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.77.

The shares of the company added by 14.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.00 while ending the day at $18.43. During the trading session, a total of 938340.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.45% decline from the average session volume which is 747990.0 shares. PING had ended its last session trading at $16.13. Ping Identity Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 PING 52-week low price stands at $12.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ping Identity Holding Corp. generated 67.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Wells Fargo also rated RLJ as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $11.50 suggesting that RLJ could surge by 67.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.20% to reach $17.38/share. It started the day trading at $6.565 and traded between $5.40 and $5.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLJ’s 50-day SMA is 14.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.50. The stock has a high of $19.04 for the year while the low is $6.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.27%, as 6.87M PING shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.05% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RLJ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -479,442 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,616,844 shares of RLJ, with a total valuation of $325,188,509. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RLJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $221,988,991 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its RLJ Lodging Trust shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,942,774 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,879 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust which are valued at $104,924,045. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its RLJ Lodging Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,997,040 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,765,420 shares and is now valued at $102,581,198. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.