Is A Downturn Overdue? Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA), Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)?

The shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $76 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ormat Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2019, to Neutral the ORA stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that ORA is Neutral in its latest report on May 14, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that ORA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $74.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.94.

The shares of the company added by 16.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $60.93 while ending the day at $69.46. During the trading session, a total of 728982.0 shares were traded which represents a -264.31% decline from the average session volume which is 200100.0 shares. ORA had ended its last session trading at $59.76. Ormat Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.67, with a beta of 1.01. Ormat Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ORA 52-week low price stands at $54.00 while its 52-week high price is $87.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ormat Technologies Inc. generated 153.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.5%. Ormat Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.49% to reach $26.67/share. It started the day trading at $22.885 and traded between $18.37 and $18.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VCRA’s 50-day SMA is 23.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.45. The stock has a high of $35.73 for the year while the low is $17.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.88%, as 6.77M ORA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.33% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 360.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC sold more VCRA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC selling -71,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,399,806 shares of VCRA, with a total valuation of $131,701,268. Fred Alger Management LLC meanwhile bought more VCRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,053,932 worth of shares.

Similarly, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Vocera Communications Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,007,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,603 shares of Vocera Communications Inc. which are valued at $73,364,852. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Vocera Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,125 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,024,813 shares and is now valued at $49,385,189. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Vocera Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.