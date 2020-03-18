Is A Downturn Overdue? Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK), Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)?

The shares of Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2018. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flotek Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Seaport Global Securities advised investors in its research note published on January 20, 2016, to Speculative Buy the FTK stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 27, 2015. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Underperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on April 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Oppenheimer was of a view that FTK is Underperform in its latest report on March 04, 2015. Global Hunter Securities thinks that FTK is worth Accumulate rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 30, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.59.

The shares of the company added by 17.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.7496 while ending the day at $0.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.2 million shares were traded which represents a -129.1% decline from the average session volume which is 523860.0 shares. FTK had ended its last session trading at $0.72. Flotek Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 FTK 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $4.01.

The Flotek Industries Inc. generated 101.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.44%.

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.86% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.36 and traded between $0.3125 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SINT’s 50-day SMA is 1.1000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9600. The stock has a high of $7.35 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 190985.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.24%, as 138,961 FTK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.51% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more SINT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,611 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sintx Technologies Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 267 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. which are valued at $162. Following these latest developments, around 5.14% of Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.