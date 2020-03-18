Is A Downturn Overdue? Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)?

The shares of Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $124 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citrix Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $139. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CTXS is Buy in its latest report on June 06, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CTXS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 116.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.07.

The shares of the company added by 15.10% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $113.73 while ending the day at $127.46. During the trading session, a total of 5.05 million shares were traded which represents a -174.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.84 million shares. CTXS had ended its last session trading at $110.74. Citrix Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.35, with a beta of 0.92. Citrix Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CTXS 52-week low price stands at $90.28 while its 52-week high price is $130.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Citrix Systems Inc. generated 545.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.8%. Citrix Systems Inc. has the potential to record 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated ARC as Downgrade on November 02, 2017, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ARC could surge by 84.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.95% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.6291 and traded between $0.5401 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARC’s 50-day SMA is 1.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.47. The stock has a high of $2.47 for the year while the low is $0.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 203748.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.94%, as 199,796 CTXS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.54% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 141.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -49.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ARC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 59,864 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,551,638 shares of ARC, with a total valuation of $4,901,260. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more ARC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,553,427 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL… increased its ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares by 8.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,913,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,883 shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc. which are valued at $2,640,855. In the same vein, Punch & Associates Investment Man… increased its ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 662,371 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,667,945 shares and is now valued at $2,301,764. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.