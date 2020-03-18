Is A Downturn Overdue? Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)?

The shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $52 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cabot Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Neutral the CBT stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on October 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Loop Capital was of a view that CBT is Hold in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that CBT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.37.

The shares of the company added by 12.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.32 while ending the day at $29.42. During the trading session, a total of 604160.0 shares were traded which represents a -66.35% decline from the average session volume which is 363180.0 shares. CBT had ended its last session trading at $26.12. Cabot Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.14, with a beta of 1.59. Cabot Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CBT 52-week low price stands at $25.82 while its 52-week high price is $50.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cabot Corporation generated 173.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.48%. Cabot Corporation has the potential to record 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.25. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.08% to reach $6.22/share. It started the day trading at $3.14 and traded between $2.00 and $2.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYMT’s 50-day SMA is 5.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.12. The stock has a high of $6.47 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.76%, as 9.41M CBT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.16, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -64.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NYMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,556,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,196,168 shares of NYMT, with a total valuation of $263,318,158. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NYMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,888,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 26.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,859,461 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,835,122 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $50,498,928. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,495,162 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,405,228 shares and is now valued at $47,909,800. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.