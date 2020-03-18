Expensive Market, What To Buy? South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI), Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

The shares of South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $36 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of South Jersey Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Underweight the SJI stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Maxim Group was of a view that SJI is Buy in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SJI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.04.

The shares of the company added by 17.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.32 while ending the day at $27.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -59.78% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. SJI had ended its last session trading at $22.93. South Jersey Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.92, with a beta of 0.80. South Jersey Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 SJI 52-week low price stands at $21.01 while its 52-week high price is $34.48.

The South Jersey Industries Inc. generated 6.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. South Jersey Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Mizuho also rated CSOD as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CSOD could surge by 57.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.33% to reach $61.80/share. It started the day trading at $29.05 and traded between $24.57 and $26.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSOD’s 50-day SMA is 52.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.60. The stock has a high of $64.45 for the year while the low is $23.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.50%, as 1.10M SJI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 690.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CSOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 169,294 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,560,224 shares of CSOD, with a total valuation of $228,135,991. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CSOD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,503,765 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares by 0.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,277,170 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,685 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. which are valued at $134,462,285. In the same vein, Praesidium Investment Management … increased its Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 75,301 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,980,272 shares and is now valued at $122,280,560. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.